Victor Sidambe, the owner of Sidas security, was shot dead while jogging outside his house in Buccleuch, north of Joburg on Monday afternoon.

Two sources close to the businessman, said Sidambe was jogging outside his house when a white Toyota Tazz with tinted windows stopped in front of him.

One of the occupants of the vehicles drew a firearm and shot him eight times, in what appears to be a hit. He died instantly.

The car then sped off.

This is a developing story.

Author



Ngwako Malatji