Busiswa loses valuables from home studio in break in

Johannesburg – Musician Busiswa Gqulu, known as Busiswa took to social media on Tuesday, saying her home studio was broken into.

Gqulu said in her statement on Instagram, “Nobody was harmed, thankfully. But we lost equipment of great value to me.”

According to the singer, A black HP i7 (computer) tower;-A silver iMac PC;2 black BTX monitors; Blue JBL portable speaker was stolen in the burglary.

“Some things money can replace but the greatest regret is the loss of over 500 songs and visual content on the computer tower and personal computer (MA1C PC). Close to a decade of work that is essential to my career & my children’s legacy,” she further stated.

In a plea to try and recover the stolen items, she said, “If around Midrand/ Centurion/Pretoria Please help me lookout for these items. I’m offering a reward of R40 000 for safe return of items, or information leading thereto.”

View her social media post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busiswa Gqulu (@busiswaah)

DJ Tira, took to the comments section of the post and said, “I would like to add R10 000 to make reward R50 000. Maybe the person who stole this equipment bring it back please.”

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World