I’m not going anywhere – Mantashe

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe is taking the Zondo commission report into the controversial facilities management company Bosasa on judicial review.

He said the commission made recommendations based on assumptions when it dealt with allegations against him.

Mantashe’s legal action comes after the commission recommended that there was the prospect that further investigation into the Mineral Resources and Energy Minister could uncover a prima facie case of corruption against him.

The recommendation is related to a probe by the commission into the security installations that Bosasa facilitated at three properties of Mantashe when the latter was secretary-general of the ANC.

The commission concluded that although Mantashe benefitted from the security installations, there is no evidence that he used his influence at the time to score tenders for Bosasa.

Mantashe, who testified before the commission four times, said he was not about to step aside from his position in government and also in the ANC.

“The commission said there is no prima facie case against me. I will step aside when then I am charged,” he said.

Mantashe warned that the commission should not be caught in the crossfire of ANC factional battles, reiterating that the report should not be used to destroy the party’s leaders.

“I have, since the release of the first volume of the Commission reports, cautioned that outcomes of these reports should not be used for witch-hunt to eviscerate individuals and certain political personalities. I will not however, at this stage, address myself to the specifics of the findings as this is a matter that requires legal scrutiny, which is something I am now preparing myself for with my legal team for the eventuality of the supposed investigation recommended in the report,” he said.

“I intend on taking the report on Judicial review, as we believe there are areas in the report that require that action. I will, therefore, appreciate it if you allow me to carry on with my work in Government and in the governing party, without hindrance or further speculation, until such time that there is an investigation and there is a case to answer to.”

Mantashe further said he had not received any invitation yet from the party’s integrity commission.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the third part of the commission’s report on Tuesday night. The last part of the report was expected to be handed over by end of April.

The commission had rejected as unconvincing Mantashe’s argument during his testimony that he was just a secretary-general of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that is the ANC.

It concluded that the ANC was a party with the majority in Parliament and that Mantashe’s position was powerful and influential in the appointment of deployees into the state.

