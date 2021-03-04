CAF delays harm local fixtures, says PSL boss

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza is perturbed by last-minute postponements that local clubs are facing in the CAF Champions League because this is having a dire consequence on the DStv Premiership programme.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs had their matches against clubs from Algeria and Morocco postponed and will be played in neutral venues due to the countries’ strict Covid- 19 regulations when it comes to travellers from South Africa.

The PSL has had to postpone and reschedule their matches to accommodate both clubs who are in the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

The season is already compressed after a late start towards the end of October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a matter that needs a bit of discussion and debate,” said Khoza, who attended Patrice Motsepe’s CAF presidential elections manifesto event at the Sandton Convention Centre.

“We are hoping that we are going to get answers sooner than later. It is a problem in terms of the congestion of the fixtures, themselves. There were no dates when we restructured the fixtures and it is unfortunate that there was this measure taken, but also the expenses that go to the clubs.”

The Orlando Pirates supremo added that they have to take up the matter so that it can be resolved differently.

“Safa has been in the forefront of this matter and it will be best to resolve it in a different manner because you cannot go and play in a neutral venue even when you have lost money.

“For instance, Sundowns were only two hours away from the airport when the fixture was changed,” he said.

“This has got its own complications in our local competitions, that’s why I say that the success of African football is to make sure that we strengthen the leagues.

“Because if we do not meet our obligations with the broadcasters and sponsors, then the media are going to say that we are failing.

“If we do not provide the necessary obligations as promised on a xture that has been arranged a long time ago, it’s a problem for us,” said Khoza.

This weekend, Sundowns were due to play Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup but that fixture was rescheduled with the Brazilians playing against Algeria’s Belouizad CR in neutral Tanzania on Sunday.

