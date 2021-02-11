CAF to make decision on Kaizer Chiefs aborted match

Johannesburg – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have confirmed that the CAF Champions League match between Wydad Athletic Club from Casablanca in Morocco versus Kaizer Chiefs, will not be played as scheduled on Saturday, 13 February 2021.

In a one-liner correspondence sent to SAFA last night, CAF through its Competition Division manager, Ahmed Salem said ‘’CAF will communicate the updated decision in due time.’’

Chiefs were scheduled to have left for Casablanca on Wednesday evening but the team was denied entry visas to Morocco, forcing them to cancel the trip to North Africa.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD