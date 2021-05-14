Call for public to report corruption

Johannesburg – The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on the public to report all fraud and corruption activities related to traffic officers and licencing centres.

In a statement released on Thursday, the RTMC encouraged the public to report corruption to *protected email* . Alternatively, they can use WhatsApp: 0832937989. Information provided will be treated in strict confidence.

This comes after a former Tshwane Metro Police Department traffic officer was sentenced to three years imprisonment, suspended for five years, for soliciting a bribe from an under-cover agent from the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit of the RTMC.

She was further sentenced to 12 months Correctional Supervision which requires her to be under house arrest at her Mamelodi East home except when going to work, church or to do community service.

She will also be required to perform 16 hours of community service per month at Stanza Bopape Clinic.

The court declared her unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that firearms in her possession as well as competency certificates, licences, permits and authorisations issued to her be seized.

RTMC has welcomed the sentence handed down by the Pretoria Regional Court last month to Sebo Mathabatha (44), after the trial dragged for more than five years.

“[This] clearly demonstrates that traffic officers are not above the law and that corrupt officials will be pursued without fear or favour,” RTMC said.

On 19 December 2015, on Moloto Road, Mathabatha stopped an under-cover agent and demanded to see his driving licence.

When the agent failed to produce the licence, Mathabatha called him to the back of the vehicle where she asked him to ‘give her something’.

The agent went back to his vehicle and returned to hand Mathabatha a marked R100 note. She was arrested immediately after taking the money.

Mathabatha resigned from her employment at the Tshwane Metro Police Department immediately after her arrest.

– SAnews.gov.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD