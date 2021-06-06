Candy Tsamandebele accused of stealing a folk song

Johannesburg – Tshamandebele hitmaker Candy Mokwena is being accused by a trail-blazing Limpopo Afro-jazz artist Shazy B of stealing her song titled Mapula.

So serious is the tension between the two, that the Limpopo Artists Movement and the Department of Arts and Culture have convened a meeting with the two singers to assist them in resolving the matter.

Speaking to Sunday World, Shazy B, real name Sharon Masetla, said that Candy started communicating with her on her Instagram page in 2018 after taking interest in her work.

She said they exchanged their numbers and started communicating on WhatsApp about their music careers last year.

“ I then sent her my song titled Mapula and told her that I intend to release it in April this year,” she said.

Shazy B said she was shocked when she saw the video clip of the ditty on the timeline of Mokopane FM presenter Elizabeth Tsena.

“She had titled the song Mabhula but used the same lyrics that I used in my song. When I tried to contact her, she blocked me. I then went to the Limpopo Artists Movement to help me resolve this matter with her because I’m using this song for the television show Royal Affairs that I’m shooting for, on one of the biggest channels on DSTV,” she said.

Candy dismissed Shazy B’s accusation as nonsensical.

“This is a folk song for the Balobedu nation. I am a Molobedu and she is Pedi, who is she to tell me not to sing the song that belongs to my clan. If I stole her song then she stole it from the artist Malatji The Prince he released the same song about five years ago. I have no time to argue with kids who don’t even know our tradition and culture as Balobedu. I will attend that meeting out of respect for LMA and the Department of Arts and Culture but this is just a waste of time,” she said angrily.

Limpopo Artists Movement Chairperson Mphoza Mashabela confirmed that they will meet the two artists to resolve their problem on Friday.

