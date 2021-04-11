Cape Town City humiliate SuperSport United

Johannesburg – Frustrated by the winless run in the DStv Premiership recently, Cape Town City ensured they collect maximum points at home by thrashing an equally struggling SuperSport United 3-0 at Cape Town Stadium yesterday.

It was a tie where sparks were expected to fly, considering both sides have been flat in the league lately. SuperSport came down with a record of not having won their last five games.

The Citizens put to a stop a winless run of eight league matches. With this encounter 20 minutes old, City defender Abbubaker Mobara was lucky not to concede a penalty after a tackle on Kudakwashe Mahachi inside the Matsatsantsa danger area, but referee Luxolo Badi turned a blind eye to the foul.

Although the home side had the upper hand during the fi rst-half proceedings, the opening stanza was rather lukewarm.

However, SuperSport midfielder Thatoyaone Ditlhokwe, a candidate of an earlier booking, ensured a bit drama in the 32nd minute when he yielded a penalty after bringing down Tashreeq Morris inside the box. City forward Fagrie Lakay stepped up to take the spot kick and buried it, giving the home side the lead after beating keeper Ronwen Williams.

After the break, SuperSport looked business-like, invading the City goal area without success, but a break by substitute Mpho Makola in 64th minute, following a splendid exchange of passes, resulted in Makola punishing his former club by giving the home side the second goal.

But City were not finished and the last nail in SuperSport’s coffin came from the menacing Morris six minutes before full time, after receiving a short pass inside the small box and eff ortlessly slott ed the ball home.

Xolile Mtshazo