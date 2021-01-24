Car crash involving Isibaya actress claimed two lives

Johannesburg – Actress Zinhle Mabena Ngwenya has been keeping a dark secret since 2017.

The 29-year-old who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol was involved in a head-on collision in Boksburg which left two people dead and one crippled for life.

According to our sources that were on the scene on the day of the accident it is alleged that Zinhle overtook five cars before a head on collision with a red corolla which had three occupants.

The driver is said to have spent a day in hospital before he was declared dead and the passenger spent five days before he passed away.

A source tells Sunday World that before the horrific accident, Zinhle was driving from a get together with friends in Vosloorus, East of Joburg where she was allegedly seen getting drunk before trying to drive herself off to her house in Centurion.

Have you read: Kwaito artist Thebe Mogane a no-show after being paid R10k deposit for performance

According to first witnesses on the scene , Zinhle was found unconscious in a Porsche and the witness quickly noticed her and alerted her mother who was one of the first close people to Zinhle to arrive on the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zinhle Mabena (@ms_zinhlemabena)

Sunday World is in possession of the accident report that shows that he accident happened at around 20:06 and that she was admitted at Union Private Hospital where blood samples were taken and showed that she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the source the case was reported to the police 10 days later and the Porsche was towed away by MF Autobody from Boksburg.

Sunday World understands that the car was insured by the Alexander Forbes Group and Business Insurance under the name of Zinhle’s husband.

The insurance company is said to have refused to pay for the car as they sighting that Zinhle was driving at 180 KM in a 80 KM zone and she was under the influence of alcohol.

The family of the deceased further told Sunday World that Zinhle’s husband, Robert Ngwenya was the one who came to the scene, and he took her to the ambulance quickly and she was taken to hospital.

Now one of the dead passenger ‘s family is seeking legal justice for the death of their son.

Sunday World has established that the Vosloorus family was seeking help from Afriforum in trying to get justice for the death of their son.

“The family believes that Afriforum will help them get justice just like how they managed to get Duduzane to face justice on a similar case,” says the source.

Ngwenya could not be reached for comment, when Ngwenya responds, this article will be updated.

Also read: Lesedi FM presenter Ba2Cada arrested by Hawks on tax fraud charges

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba