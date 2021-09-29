Carl Niehaus back with the ANC

Johannesburg- Carl Niehaus recently took to social media and announced that he is a member of the ANC again.

This comes after Carl was dismissed following the ANC not agreeing with his views against the party’s top six governance for the non-payment and UIF.

“I can confirm to all comrades who have enquired that I have received a letter today from the DSG of @MYANC that the temporary suspension of my #ANC membership has lapsed, and I am again a member of the ANC in good standing. VIVA ANC!”

I can confirm to all comrades who have enquired that I have received a letter today from the DSG of @MYANC that the temporary suspension of my #ANC membership has lapsed, and I am again a member of the ANC in good standing. VIVA ANC! ✊🏾 — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 28, 2021

Carl’s dismissal came after he was issued written warnings on 12 October 2020 and 19 January 2021.

The ANC stated that they warned Niehaus of his public pronouncements and conduct undermining the party and he nonetheless persisted.

To its defense, the ANC stated in the letter that he refused to comply with his employment agreement and to conduct himself accordingly as a member and employee of the ANC.

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma