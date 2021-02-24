Caster’s European Court appeal gets support

Johannesburg – The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture held a meeting on Wednesday to receive a briefing on South Africa’s preparedness to participate in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan in July.

The committee was briefed by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and Athletics South Africa (ASA), according to the portfolio committee statement.

Of importance the committee heard that the matter concerning South Africa’s 800m world champion Caster Semenya is being brought before the European Court of Human Rights on appeal. Papers will be filed in March.

ASA president Aleck Skosana said Semenya has not been included in South Africa’s provisional Olympic squad because of this.

The chairperson of the committee Beauty Dlulane reiterated the committee’s support for Semenya.

She said most countries would like to see Semenya participate in the Games, an aspiration that is being frustrated by “rules and guidelines”.

“We are concerned that this has affected Caster’s preparation. This issue of rules unjustly disadvantages Caster and denies her rights to participation and qualification, and the committee’s view is that those rules are unfair.”

Dlulane said in a world that is still grappling with inclusiveness and human rights transgressions it is only fair that Semenya be allowed to race in her favourite 800m distance.

Athletics South Africa told the committee that it has received support from Sweden and it is hopeful that Semenya will win her appeal.

The committee noted the challenges with team preparation, funding and Covid-19 plans.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo