Cele: we will arrest you

Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned there will be random stop and search operations to ensure that citizens don’t violate the ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco.

There was also going to be increased police visibility, roadblocks and patrols in streets, malls and other areas to ensure that South African comply with lockdown regulations, including social distance to combat the surge in the number of new coronavirus cases.

“Law enforcement officials have been instructed to act resolutely to enforce compliance with the regulations, arresting those who breach the regulations and ensuring that they are successfully prosecuted,” he said.

“Convictions will result in either fines or jail terms depending on the discretion of the court,” he said.

Cele was speaking on behalf of government’s Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster, outlining the regulations in the wake of government’s banning the sale of alcohol on Sunday.

The police minister noted that alcohol could be consumed in private but may not be transported, sold or dispensed at any liquor outlet, whether bottle store, bar shebeen and restaurant.

“People are allowed to drink alcohol in private, inside their homes or their yards but not in public spaces, on pavements or in their vehicles,” he said.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom