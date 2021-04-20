Celebrating South Africa’s unsung heroes

Johannesburg – Sunday World will celebrate South Africa’s unsung heroes during Youth Month in June.

Tell us all about the heroes you know so that we can highlight how they make our world a better place. It could be a person you share a workspace, community centre, sports field with or lives down your street.

It could be someone who goes about their work tirelessly to brighten your day or make people’s lives in towns and villages across South Africa easier.

Maybe your hero is someone who runs an inspirational project or leads a forward-thinking company. We are looking for a resilient young hero who prefers action than talk.

They are between the ages of 18 and 35 years, are leaders in their field but remain unsung and their work largely unrecognised.

Help Sunday World, which aims to uplift societies through innovation, recognise and honour these people whose contribution is positively impacting communities by nominating them as Unsung Heroes.

Sunday World Unsung Heroes will for generations to come define and identify changemakers who are poised to become our leaders. Sunday World Unsung Heroes has four categories and the nomination form is easy to complete.

You could win R10 000 in our lucky draw if the Unsung Hero nominated is chosen for profiling in a Sunday World special edition.

The Sunday World Unsung Heroes of 2021 will be celebrated during a special live virtual event.

Categories:

You can nominate as many heroes as you wish from any province into our four categories.

• Category 1: Young heroes who are blazing the trail for change in business in the field of commerce, industry, SMMEs, tech, medicine, research, science, health, agriculture or aligned professions.

• Category 2: Young heroes who are leading society to a better and hopeful future.

• Category 3: Heroes in sport, arts and culture: Leaders and change-makers in the world of sport, arts & culture and are redefining performance, language, the written word, music or visual arts.

• Category 4: Youth in academia: Those who are leading TVET colleges, universities and whose academic endeavour is inspiring the next generation of scholars.

Entries close on May 14 2021.

Start nominating today. Your nominee must be 35 or younger but not below the age of 18 years by June 30 2021.

Click here to nominate your hero.

