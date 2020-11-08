Solitary goal sends Celtic to MTN8 final

Victor Letsoalo’s solitary goal saw Bloemfontein Celtic beat SuperSport United to reach the MTN8 final at Dr Molemela Stadium yesterday. The hosts won 2-1 on aggregate after managing a 1-1 draw away last week.

After being substituted due to what appeared to be an eye complications in the first leg last Sunday and subsequent missed the 1-0 home loss to Orlando Pirates in the league, Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane returned to the XI, replacing Sipho Chaine.

Both teams stepped up a gear from the word go, showing intentions of scoring. SuperSport opened the first salvo as far as creating chances was concerned, however, Jamie Webber blasted his effort off the mark in the first minute of the proceedings.

Celtic were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Matsatsantsa marksman Bradley Grobler tripped Tshepo Rikhotso inside the box just a few minutes before the 10th minute. Referee Thando Ndzandzeka turned a blind eye.

Just five minutes into the second-half, Celtic broke the deadlock via Letsoalo, who benefited from a quickly taken freekick by Siphelele Luthuli.

Phunya Sele Sele generated more chances but Ndumiso Mabena and Letsoalo couldn’t convert, lacking composure.

SuperSport’s only real opportunity in the second stanza fell to Gabuza but his header was dealt with by Mabokgwane.

Aubrey Mothombeni