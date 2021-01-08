E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Chiefs and Sundowns find out which teams they will face in CAF Champions League

By SUNDAY WORLD
FNB Soccer City, Soweto, South Africa. Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs. Chiefs supporters strut their stuff.

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have learned their CAF Champions League group stage opponents following the draw which took place in Cairo earlier today.

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn into Group C of the CAF Champions League group stage. They will travel to Angola, Guinea and Morocco to face the 3 teams.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn into Group B. They will face Al Hilal, TP Mazembe and CR Belouizdad.


Take a look at the rest of the groups below: 

 

 

The fixtures are as indicated below: 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World  

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

ANC says it will tackle corruption without fear or favour

Johannesburg - The ANC has reiterated its resolution that members who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they...
Read more
Breaking News

Read the full ANC January 8th statement here

Johannesburg - The people of South Africa, Comrades and Friends, Nearly half a century has passed since the ANC in exile issued the first...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.