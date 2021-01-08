Chiefs and Sundowns find out which teams they will face in CAF Champions League

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have learned their CAF Champions League group stage opponents following the draw which took place in Cairo earlier today.

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn into Group C of the CAF Champions League group stage. They will travel to Angola, Guinea and Morocco to face the 3 teams.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn into Group B. They will face Al Hilal, TP Mazembe and CR Belouizdad.

Take a look at the rest of the groups below:

Masandawana here is our confirmed #TotalCAFCL group!✅ Group B👇 Al Hilal 🇸🇩

TP Mazembe 🇨🇩

CR Belouizdad 🇩🇿#Sundowns #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/G8Om2fKLAM — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 8, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs has been drawn into Group C of the CAF Champions League group stage. We will travel to Angola, Guinea and Morocco to face the 3 teams. What are your thoughts Khosi?#CAFCL #KCOneTeam #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/X9GSnzBGcS — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 8, 2021

The fixtures are as indicated below:

