Chiefs consistently inconsistent

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – The mystery surrounding the availability, or the absence of Kaizer Chiefs’ deadly striker Samir Nurkovic continued after Amakhosi’s consistent poor run carried on after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bloemfontein Celtic at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Nurkovic was still not available on the team list after it was alleged that Amakhosi have offered the deadly Serbian an improved contract that he accepted.

It remains to be seen when the Chiefs’ top goalscorer will be back on the pitch to help the ailing Glamour Boys.

Amakhosi’s Anthony Akumu opened the scoring with a difficult header from header from a well-taken set-piece after only nine minutes. Chiefs held on the pressure but Siwelele equalised after the break when Tumelo Mangwane rifled home from close range. Mangwane did well to control the ball before his shot left Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi bemused in the 66th minute.

Chiefs have not won a single game in their last six matches and are now on position 12 with seven points after eight round of matches.

Meanwhile Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows maintained their unbeaten run in the league after they played to a 1-1 draw at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium also on Saturday.

In what was an odd tactical move, Sundowns rested star players Themba “Mshishi” Zwane and Kermit Erasmus. Mothobi Mvala gave the defending champions the lead but his goal was cancelled out by Arrows’ Michael Gumede with the two strikes coming in the opening stanza. Sundowns are still on top of the league table with 18 points after eight matches.

Saturday’s other results:

Baroka FC 1 – 3 SuperSport United

Cape Town City 3 – 2 TS Galaxy

