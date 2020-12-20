E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Chiefs consistently inconsistent

By SUNDAY WORLD
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 27: Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – The mystery surrounding the availability, or the absence of Kaizer Chiefs’ deadly striker Samir Nurkovic continued after Amakhosi’s consistent poor run carried on after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bloemfontein Celtic at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Nurkovic was still not available on the team list after it was alleged that Amakhosi have offered the deadly Serbian an improved contract that he accepted.


It remains to be seen when the Chiefs’ top goalscorer will be back on the pitch to help the ailing Glamour Boys.

Amakhosi’s Anthony Akumu opened the scoring with a difficult header from header from a well-taken set-piece after only nine minutes. Chiefs held on the pressure but Siwelele equalised after the break when Tumelo Mangwane rifled home from close range. Mangwane did well to control the ball before his shot left Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi bemused in the 66th minute.

Chiefs have not won a single game in their last six matches and are now on position 12 with seven points after eight round of matches.

Meanwhile Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows maintained their unbeaten run in the league after they played to a 1-1 draw at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium also on Saturday.

In what was an odd tactical move, Sundowns rested star players Themba “Mshishi” Zwane and Kermit Erasmus. Mothobi Mvala gave the defending champions the lead but his goal was cancelled out by Arrows’ Michael Gumede with the two strikes coming in the opening stanza. Sundowns are still on top of the league table with 18 points after eight matches.

Saturday’s other results:

Baroka FC 1 – 3 SuperSport United
Cape Town City 3 – 2 TS Galaxy

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Vehicle owned by Bushiri seized at Beitbridge border, church left outraged

Johannesburg - The Prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, is astonishingly shocked about the news making rounds that a vehicle belonging to him has been intercepted at...
Read more
Breaking News

Another day of over 10 000 new Covid-19 cases in SA

Johannesburg - South Africa's department of health recorded 10 939 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This now takes the culminative number of...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.