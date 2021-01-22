Listen: Chiefs defender Philani Zulu speaks about revival

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – After a disastrous start that resulted in Kaizer Chiefs flirting with relegation, Amakhosi are back with a bang and their three wins in as many matches has brought the much-needed confidence back.

Chiefs are now on position seven after 12 matches, with 16 points under their belt. On Saturday, Chiefs will travel to Stellenbosch FC and they are looking forward to carrying on with the momentum and winning as many games as possible.

Hardworking defender Philani Zulu says that their ascension up the table is because of the hard work that they are putting in training. He says that they

Zulu said, “Winning the three games feels good and regarding how we started and compared to now makes a huge difference. We were at the bottom of the log, in the relegation zone but we have now moved up the table and this shows the hard work that we have put in.”

Listen to the rest of the interview with Zulu as to how he sees things panning out this season:

