Chiefs held to a draw by Stellenbosch

Johannesburg – It was a case of coming from behind twice for Kaizer Chiefs to draw 2-2 against a plucky Stellenbosch in an action-packed and entertaining DStv Premiership match at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Judging by their ball possession and domination of the game, the determined and more enterprising Stellies had come to Jozi for a maximum points smash and grab but it was not to be.

The Cape visitors opened the scoreline through Nathan Sinkala in the 72nd minute but Daniel Cardoso leveled matters five minutes later.

With 10 minutes remaining on the clock before full time Phathutshezo Nange gave Stellenbosch what would have been the winner, however Amakhosi’s hard running midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo scored the second equaliser of the tie to save Chiefs the blushes.

Other result:

Tshakhuma 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo