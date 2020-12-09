Chiefs in hard fought draw against Leopards

Johannesburg – Black Leopards put in a gallant display in the first half, then Kaizer Chiefs came back stronger in the second stanza to settle for a 2-2 draw in the only DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Former Chiefs forward Ovidy Karuru put his Lidoda Duvha side ahead with two quick goals, ten minutes apart early in the match.

The first was through Amakhosi veteran keeper Itumeleng Khune’s mistake after he left his line in an attempt to thwart the oncoming Karuru but was beaten as the striker casually shot into an empty net in the 12th minute.

Leopards’ second came ten minutes later from a defensive mistake as the Chiefs defenders were nowhere near Khune when the lightening fast Karuru was advancing after he was teed for his brace by his captain Rodney Ramagalela, to the delight of the visitors’ coach Dylan Kerr.

Lidoda Duvha forwards in Ramagalela, Karuru and Rodrick Kabwe were left unattended to dictate terms, piercing the Chiefs defence with ease and winning the midfield battle at will.

But what Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt told his charges during the break worked wonders, as they came back stronger in the second half and pulled one back in the 69th minute when Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s sloppy shot rolled over the line after being set up by substitute Bernard Parker.

Chiefs striker Khama Billiat levelled matters after he intercepted a loose ball and slotted it into an empty net for his first strike of the season.

Both Ngcobo and Billiat have now got onto the scoresheet for the first time, as their team moved to 12 position on the log with one win three draws and two losses while Leopards are in 15th place, second from the bottom and have won one, drew one and lost four matches.

Chiefs next matches are against SuperSport United away and Bloemfontein Celtic at home, while Leopards meet Tshakhuma and Swallows at home.

Chiefs who were one game behind after six round of matches following their CAF Champions League campaign are through to the first round of the prestigious African inter-club competition after the goalless draw with Cameroon’s PWD Bamenda side at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi booked a berth in the second round via an away victory after beating their opponents 1-0 in Limbe, Cameroon two weeks ago. Chiefs next meet Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo