Chiefs prep for tricky game with old rivals Leopards

Johannesburg – Only two days after their CAF Champions League second leg preliminary round tie against Cameroon’s PWD Bamenda, Kaizer Chiefs embark on another tricky assignment.

They face long-time rivals Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night; kick-off 7.30pm.

As Amakhosi welcome Lidoda Dhuva to their Nasrec base, the home side’s record against the visitors is five wins out of their last 11 encounters, with Leopards winning three and the other three ending in draws. Last season, they played to a 1-1 draw at Thohoyandou Stadium in January, when Samir Nurkovic opened the scoring for the now struggling Soweto giants. Mogakolodi Ngele’s stunning free-kick earned Leopards a crucial point at home.

That was under departed Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, but now that Gavin Hunt is at the helm, the old rivals are expected to come out of their shells to play attacking football. Against newbies Swallows, Amakhosi were unlucky not to bag maximum points when they had a legitimate goal disallowed.

Chiefs slumped to their second defeat following a 1-0 thumping by the Birds who soared higher, courtesy of Joseph Mhlongo’s goal.

The last five DStv Premiership matches saw Chiefs win one game, draw two and lose two, with the attacking combination of Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama unable to score. Chiefs’ first and only win was through an own goal against Chippa United, but looked a much-improved side against Golden Arrows, with Castro striking twice.

Leopards come determined to add to Chiefs woes, but Lidoda Duvha have also had an awful start after only one league win and four losses. Leopards lost 1-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic in their last league match after beating Maritzburg United 1-0, a victory that was preceded by three successive losses to Ama- Zulu (2-0); Baroka (3-1) and SuperSport United (2-0).

Celtic’s victory marked their first win of the new season as they prepare to face Pirates in the final of the MTN8 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Leopards’ loss marked coach Dylan Kerr’s first match after replacing Patrick Aussems. Leopards keeper King Ndlovu will have to up his game to face the likes of Castro and Billiat, who want to prove their marksmanship as they have been finding it difficult to convert the chances that come their way.

