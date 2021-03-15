Chiefs release Siphelele Ntshangase and extends Ngezana’s contract

Johannesburg – As reported in the Sunday World last week, Kaizer Chiefs and Siphelele Ntshangase have come to a decision to part ways with immediate effect and the club has wished him in his future endeavours.

According to the Chiefs’ website, the early termination of the contract follows weeks of discussions and processes between the two parties.

Ntshangase’s contract with Amakhosi was due to end at the end of the current season after being extended for one season last year.

Chiefs have also extended the contract of defender Siyabonga Ngezana for three years with an option to extend with a further two years.

This potentially means he will be with Amakhosi for another five years.

The 23-year-old player joined Amakhosi as a Youth Development Academy player at the age of 17.

He spent two years in the junior structures before being promoted to the senior team where he scored on his debut against Mamelodi Sundowns in October 2017.

“The feeling is great,” says Ngezana. “It always feels like I’m joining the club for the first time when I sign a new contract. I am looking forward to repaying the club by working hard and hopefully winning trophies. I’d really like to thank the chairman Kaizer Motaung and the management for the faith and trust they’ve shown in me,” he concludes.

“I’d also like to give thanks to my family for all the support. We will have a small celebration at home today. But what I know is that real work starts now,” Ngezana was quoted on the Chiefs website.

Reporting by Kgomotso Mokoena

