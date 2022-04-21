Chiefs show coach Baxter the door

For the second time in five years, Kaizer Chiefs have fired their English coach Stuart Baxter after his failure to bring silverware in his second stint with Amakhosi.

On Thursday morning, the news of Chiefs severing ties with Baxter was doing rounds on social media without confirmation from the club’s headquarters, The Village in Naturena, south of Joburg.

The sacking comes after Chiefs’ trophyless drought that extends to seven seasons, more so Baxter had promised at the beginning of the season that he was back to win the league, but now the team is lying in fourth place on the 16-team PSL log.

Under Baxter Chiefs failed to win the MTN8 trophy at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign, however, the coach gave the Amakhosi faithful some bragging rights when he beat arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in both legs of the Soweto derby by 2-1 margins.

Chiefs was also knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by the same TS Galaxy responsible for denying them the same silverware three seasons ago. The Rockets were in the lower rung National First Division at the time.

The now former Chiefs coach was also adamant in his refusal to give some of the players that were on the fringe of making an impact in the team some game time.

