Chiefs successfully hunts Gavin

Hunt, 56, the former Wits and SuperSport United coach takes over the coaching hot seat at Amakhosi vacated by German Ernst Middendorp after the latter had been at the helm for 21 months but failed to bring glory in the form of silverware to Naturena.

Chiefs made the announcement on its official website and said the the Cape Town-born mentor will start his job immediately and his contract will see him take charge of Amakhosi’s first team for the next three seasons.

“Hunt brings a wealth of experience since he joined professional football in 1981. The former defender spent most of his playing career at Hellenic FC, for 13 years. He went straight into coaching after hanging up his boots in 1994,” read the statement in part.

“Hunt has an impressive CV and a glittering coaching career, including his first accolade as a coach, having promoted Seven Stars from the First Division Coastal Stream to the elite league.

“His other accolades include winning the PSL Coach of the Season on five occasions. He has also won the league championship four times with two different teams and has several domestic cup competitions under his belt.”

Hunt played as a defender before retiring in 1994 after he suffered an Achilles tendon injury. In 1998 he coached Seven Stars and later Hellenic, coached the team until 2001. In 2001, he joined Black Leopards until 2002.