Chippa understands me – Malesela

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Chippa United’s ping-pong coach Dan “Dance” Malesela says that his love and hate relationship with the club is because the boss always sees something different with him.

In December, Malesela rejoined the Chilli Boys for his fourth stint as head coach.

In his previous chapters with the club, Malesela was credited with Chippa’s beautiful brand of free flowing football and flair.

But he could not survive the wrath of the trigger-happy club boss Siviwe Mpengesi who would fire and hire him again and again.

The former Orlando Pirates central defender replaces Lehlohonolo Seema who was suspended and then dismissed by the Port Elizabeth based club. Malesela recently stepped down from his duties as the head coach of new kids on the block TS Galaxy, a club that he made history with by winning the Nedbank Cup with in 2019 when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs.

“The club keeps on calling me back because I can get results and results can fix a lot of things. I know where you are going with that question but this is my work,” said Malesela on Monday.

“There’s no need to be emotional. I had to consult with my wife and my agent and it took me about five days to make the decision. History can sometimes bring tears, we forget about the past and we move on.”

Malesela added that he had no issues with his former club TS Galaxy and that he was just looking forward to their next match in the league.

Said Malesela: “I do not have issues with Galaxy. I was not fired, I just stepped down and I am just here to do my work and get results. I am not one to hold grudges…I do get disappointed at times but I am here now and focusing on the way forward. I am always optimistic and confident and want to thank the supporters for allowing me to coach their team again. We want to entertain the fans and take away these miserable times we are living in.”

“We need to get ourselves away from the position we find ourselves in – and only then we can start thinking about the Top 8. We must start accumulating points by winning matches. We will tread carefully because I want to be disciplined in what I say, so that the players can be disciplined as well. People love to watch Chippa play and we want to entertain them while they’re watching from the TV because they cannot go to the stadiums,” he added.

Chippa’s next PSL match and Malesela’s first assignment will be against SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday.

