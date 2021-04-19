Chippa United make historic Nedbank final

Johannesburg – For the first time in their history, Chippa United are in the Nedbank Cup final after disposing of second division Pretoria Callies in a lacklustre semifinal tie at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday.

With their fired Luc Eymael head coach fiasco still a talking point, Chippa looked like a deer in the headlights in the opening half as the youthful second tier Callies dictated terms, creating a number of scoring opportunities.

Midfielder Siyabonga Menziwa and striker William Thwala were the main protagonists, darting forward at ease to test Chippa keeper Rashid Watenga.

Despite the Chilli Boys having the bulk of ball possession, Callies looked dangerous on the break in the fi rst stanza that ended goalless.

The Romans’ tried to repeat their fi rst half dominance but the visiting Chippa had come out of the shell probably aft er a pep talk from coach Siyabulela Gwambi during the break.

The Gqeberha-based team opened their account in the 63rd minute when Sandile Mthethwa fired past keeper Itumeleng Lesu. Later, instead of sending Chippa keeper Watenga off for a dangerous karate kick tackle on substitute Pogiso Mahlanga outside the box, referee Michael Mosemeng booked the goalminder and awarded Callies a free kick, which they fluffed.

There was further drama in the dying minutes as Eva Nga was ruled off side with an open net in front of him.

Seconds later Anthony Laffor fluffed the chance to increase their lead when he shot wide.

For Callies it’s been somewhat of a fairytale ride to reach the semis in their maiden GladAfrica Championship while Chippa have come close to achieving this feat on three previous occasions. Chippa will face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Confirmed. Our #NedbankCup final against @TTM_Original will be played at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday, 8 May 2021. Kick Off: 6pm.#NedbankCup2021#PrideofEasternCape pic.twitter.com/L1BMm4XSkJ — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) April 19, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo