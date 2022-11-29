Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś stabbed in prison

South African struggle for liberation hero Chris Hani’s killer is receiving treatment after he was stabbed in prison, the Department of Correctional Services said on Tuesday afternoon.

Janusz Waluś was stabbed by another inmate in the same housing unit, said the department, adding that its healthcare officials are treating him. The department, which said the incident is being investigated, stated that it will issue a detailed statement later.

The Constitutional Court ordered on Monday last week that Waluś be released on parole within 10 days. This after several years of unsuccessfully trying to have the country’s authorities grant him parole.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed on Monday this week that Waluś will serve his parole in the country, and not in Poland, his country of birth.

“The minister [of Home Affairs] notes media speculation that Mr Waluś would serve his parole period in the Republic of Poland. In light of the exemption issued by the minister, this speculation cannot be correct and the Department of Home Affairs would not be involved in any deportation process of Mr Waluś to the Republic of Poland,” Home Affairs said in a statement.

The ANC and its alliance partners, the SACP and Cosatu, have indicated that they plan to gather at the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg to picket against the ruling by the apex court.

Waluś’ accomplice Clive Derby-Lewis, who died in 2016 due to terminal lung cancer, was also repeatedly denied parole after he began applying in 2010, after objections from the family of Hani.

Waluś gunned down Hani at his home in Dawn Park near Boksburg, on the east of Johannesburg in April 1993 in what the rightwingers thought would derail plans for the country’s first democratic election in 1994.

