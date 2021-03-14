Clarifying the differences between flu and Covid

Johannesburg – Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, the head of operations at Bonitas Medical Fund, unpacks the differences and similarities between flu and Covid-19; and how it affects your body.

He offers compelling reasons why you should consider getting a flu vaccine this year.

Every year, seasonal influenza (flu) kills abt 11 500 people in South Africa alone. .

To date, Covid-19 has resulted in about 50 000 deaths in South Africa.

While the true mortality of Covid-19 will take some time to fully understand, the crude mortality ratio (the number of reported deaths divided by the reported cases) is between 3%- 4%.

For seasonal flu, mortality is usually well below 0.1%. How has Covid-19 impacted on the flu virus?

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the 2020 flu season, where decreased flu activity has been reported.

This is most likely related to lockdown and additional hygiene measures. Bearing in mind that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended flu vaccines for 2021, circulating flu viruses evolve constantly, so an accurate prediction for the upcoming season is challenging.

Should you still have a flu vaccine in 2021? Dr Mkhatshwa recommends you do.

Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of influenza illness, hospitalisation and death.

The flu vaccine should be given suffi ciently early to provide protection for the coming winter.

A protective antibody response takes about two weeks to develop. He recommends waiting at least 14 days between having the Covid-19 and flu vaccinations.

How are Covid-19 and flu viruses similar?

The WHO says: “First, Covid- 19 and influenza viruses have a similar disease presentation. That is, they both cause respiratory disease, which presents as a wide range of illness from asymptomatic or mild through to severe disease and death.

“Second, both viruses are transmitted by contact, droplets and any material that can carry infection. As a result, the same public health measures, such as hand hygiene and good respiratory etiquette [coughing into your elbow or into a tissue and immediately disposing of the tissue], are important actions all can take to prevent infection.”

What are the essential differences between Covid and flu?

Flu is an acute viral respiratory infection, transmitted by the influenza virus.

There are three types of influenza, namely Influenza A, B and C. Influenza C is less common and produces milder disease.

The WHO says there are important differences between the two viruses and how they spread.

This has important implications for the public health measures that can be implemented to respond to each virus.

Does the flu shot give me a mild flu?

According to the Centre for Disease Control: “A flu shot cannot cause flu. Flu vaccines given with a needle are currently made either with flu vaccine viruses that have been ‘inactivated’ and are not infectious, or with no flu vaccine viruses at all. ” Still not convinced?

• Even if the flu vaccine is not 100% effective against the current flu strain, it will reduce your chances of getting the flu and, if you do get it, it will be a great deal milder.

• More importantly, by having the flu vaccine, you will protect others via what is called “herd immunity”. While the world focuses on Covid-19, social distancing, the wearing of a mask and hand washing or sanitisation can help protect you from both Covid-19 and flu.

