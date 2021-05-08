Classy Ndlondlo clinches Nedbank Cup for Tshakhuma

Johannesburg – It was unimaginable that Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, a PSL side beset by a litany of problems at the beginning of the season, would contest the Nedbank Cup final, let alone qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Vhadau stormed into top flight through the back door after buying the status of the now defunct Wits University FC and struggled in the league but the turn around strategy effected by the new owners has given the side a lease on life in the Premiership.

It’s a fairytale ride for Tshakhuma, who must be definitely pinching themselves, thinking their dreaming.

The Limpopo side was crowned the 2020/21 Nedbank Cup champions over their equally first timer cup finalists during an action-packed and entertaining encounter at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein last night.

Tshakhuma were quick out of the blocks, putting Chippa under immense pressure while the Chilli Boys were forced to retreat rather than be offensive in an attempt to defend in numbers.

With the cup tie 27 minutes old, the classy and hard-working Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo received an assist from Celimpilo Ngema, unleashed a powerful shot that took a deflection, blinding keeper Rashid Wantenga in the process to land at the back of the net to give Tshakhuma the lead.

The hard-running Ndlondlo could be found everywhere in the first half and his high workrate paid off with the opener as well as the deserved Man of the Match award.

After getting the goal cushion, Tshakhuma seemed to be slowing things down, sat back and watched, allowing the Chippa’s attacking duo of Kurt Lentjies and Augustine Kwem to come at them.

Individual talent, quick thinking, coupled with brilliance on the ball however put Tshakhuma in good stead as coach Dylan Kerr’s side continued from where they left off after the break.

To be precise, though Tshakhuma enjoyed the bulk of the possession in halves, the two sides were rather patchy in their efforts to stamp their authority on the game.

Kerr has been in charge for only his second match, following a 2-1 last gasp win over Kaizer Chiefs in the league midweek.

Both sides qualified for the final as underdogs but were bouyed by the beckoning glory that inspired rookies Vhadau to snatch it from the more seasoned boys from Gqeberha.

Not to be forgotten is that Tshakhuma and Chippa travelled from the Limpopo and the Eastern Cape respectively to the Free State province to contest their first top-flight trophy, despite their relegation woes.

On the Premiership log, a mere point separates 14th-placed Tshakhuma from 15th-placed Chippa and it would be a said day if Vhadau get relegated to the lowly second tier league while expected to travel all over the continent competing in the Confederation Cup.

Tshakhuma walked away with R7-million.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo