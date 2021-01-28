Committee backs late reopening of schools

Johannesburg – The portfolio committee on basic education heard that the decision to delay reopening schools was based on a request from the Department of Health.

The request came because health institutions are overstretched due to the “second wave” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee received a briefing on Friday from the Department of Basic Education.

Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said the update provided a better understanding of the reason for the delay.

“In understanding the challenges and constraints in the health system, the decision to delay the reopening of schools for the start of the academic year was the correct one,” she said.

“The reality is that Covid-19 is around. It has dealt with our families and friends. If delaying the restart of schools means that we can save family and friends, then we are in favour of this.”

The department also told the committee that the rate of hospitalisation had risen as a result of the second wave.

However, hospitalisation for children remains low, at around 25 hospitalisation a week for those aged five to 14.

However, there has been an increase in infection in older children and young adults. As for educators, 16 495 have been infected and there have been 409 fatalities since March 2020.

Marking for the 2020 National Senior Certificate examinations took place in 177 marking centres around the country. Marks were due to be finalised by Friday (January 22). Most provinces had already completed marking, with only two provinces still working on papers.

However, this work will be completed on time.

The 2020 exam scripts were processed by 45 272 markers and 1 738 had to be substituted by others due to infection or fear of infection.

The department had planned for this eventuality and had 10% to 15% additional markers in reserve.

The capturing of marks is being done by 611 employees at 34 capturing centres across all nine provinces.

Some general and educator assistants were not paid stipends in December, as money transfers to schools occurred after some schools closed for the year. However, all payments should be up to date by the end of next week, the department said.

