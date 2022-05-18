Confirmed: Former Mayor Mpho Moerane has died

Former City of Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died.

The family announced the news to the media at a press briefing held at Milpark hospital on Wednesday that the ANC heavyweight has passed on.

Family spokesperson Mike Maile also confirmed Moerane’s passing.

Earlier today ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was hopeful that Moerane, who was critical but stable, would pull through.

Moerane was admitted to the hospital after he was involved in a horrific accident in Gallo Manor in the north east of Johannesburg last Monday. He was on his way home from Alexandra.

Moerane took over as mayor following the death of Jolidee Matongo, who died last year in a car accident on Golden Highway in Lenasia South.

Matongo had just come back from the ANC local elections rally in Naledi, Soweto, where he was campaigning with President Cyril Ramaphosa hours before the fatal crash that claimed his life and two other people.

Matongo had stepped in following the passing of Geoff Makhubo who died of Covid-19 complications.

Moerane is survived by his wife and four children.

