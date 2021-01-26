Construction Alliance SA pushes for a united industry

Johannesburg – Numerous construction bodies and lobby groups in the country have united under the banner of Construction Alliance South Africa (Casa), an entity meant to consolidate the embattled industry’s views.

The alliance was officially launched on Thursday. Casa chairperson John Matthews said the formation of the organisation was a right step in uniting the industry and presenting a united voice in its interactions with government.

“The need for unity in the sector cannot be over-emphasised, and because we all have the shared vision of an innovative, competitive and transformed industry, the formation of Casa is a historic and welcome achievement,” Matthews said.

Also read: Minister, board clash over SABC job cuts

“It also important as it comes at a crucial time when the industry is in engagements with the Presidency on the rollout of strategic integrated infrastructure projects to revive the economy.”

The Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission Council last year gazetted several strategic infrastructure projects.

The Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia De Lille, and the head of infrastructure investment in the Presidency, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, at the time said infrastructure-led economic growth was the most effective and significant way to grow SA’s economy while at the same time respond to the socio-economic needs of all South Africans. At various stages during the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa, various studies were released on the negative impact that the pandemic will have on the construction sector.

Some studies predicted that the sector could experience a total of 140 000 job losses.

The sector was under pressure even before the outbreak of the pandemic due to limited work and government cutting back on spending on infrastructure. However, not all is doom and gloom for the sector.

A recent study by Research- AndMarkets.com concluded that over the short term, investment in the construction industry will be driven by government spending in the infrastructure sector.

Have you read: Workers losing trust in ANC, cautions Cosatu

The agency further estimated that the construction industry in South Africa is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 13.2% to reach R286.2-billion by 2024. CEO of the Black Business Council in the Built Environments Gregory Mofokeng, who also serves as deputy chairperson of Casa, said it was critical to demonstrate a commitment to tackle issues facing the industry.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo