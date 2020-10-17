Coronavirus kills 38 more people

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize today reported that 38 more people have succumbed to COVID-19.

Today’s number of those killed by the Coronavirus reflects 23 deaths less than yesterday.

The cumulative number of those infected by the virus now stands at 702 131, which was an increase of 1 928 more cases since the last report yesterday.

The number of tests conducted to date is 4 528 141, with 22 608 new tests conducted since the last report.

The country’s recovery recoveries now stand at 630 436, which translated to a rate of 90%.

In terms of the deaths related to the global pandemic, 10 are from Eastern Cape, 10 from the Free State, 17 from Gauteng and 1 from Mpumalanga.

This has brought the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 408.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.

Author



George Matlala