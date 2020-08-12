Breaking News

Coronavirus kills over 250 more people

By George Matlala

Covid-19 has killed 259 more patients in South Africa , increasing the death toll to 11010.

Of the new deaths , 46 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 108 in Gauteng, 74 in KwaZulu-Natal and 31 in the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday August 12.


Mkhize also said 2810 new infections were recorded in South Africa in the last 24 hour cycle, increasing the cumulative total of infections to 568 919.

The 2810 new infections were recorded from 16457 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours. This brought the total number of tests conducted so far to 3295 434.

The good news is that of 568 919 infections, 432 029 patients have recovered from the virulent disease, increasing the recovery rate to 75.9 percent.

