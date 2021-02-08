Corruption case against Mdluli and others postponed

Johannesburg – The High Court of South Africa: Gauteng Division, Pretoria postponed the fraud and corruption case involving former Crime Intelligence head, Richard Mdluli, as well as Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus to 19 February for pre-trial conference.

Judge Bam ordered that the accused need not attend the pre-trial hearing which will be in open court. However, the accused need to be present during the next sitting, which will be held on 04 March 2021.

Mdluli could not attend owing to ill health. The three face charges of corruption, fraud, and theft. Heine faces an additional charge of defeating the administration of justice.

The charges are related to allegations of gross abuse of the police intelligence slush fund. The allegations include payment of private trips to China and Singapore, private use of witness protection houses, conversion of this property for personal use and the leasing out of Mdluli’s private residence to the state in order to pay his bond, amongst others.

