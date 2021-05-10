Countdown is on to nominate your inspirational hero

Johannesburg – The countdown to nominate your unsung hero has begun.

Our readers have only four days left to nominate any young South Africans between 18 and 35 years who are dynamic and inspirational for being forward-thinking in the work they do to make their communities better.

Do you know these unsung heroes? Some of these youngsters are an inspiration by simply breaking down the barriers in their careers and achieving remarkable success early in life and, by so doing, opening doors for others. But their stories are yet to be told.

Click here to nominate your hero.

They remain unsung — until now. In the past two weeks, Sunday World has received a flood of nominations from readers in all provinces, towns and cities. We’ve been heartened by the quality of the entries.

It’s gratifying to read that in our communities, no matter the hardships, there are young people who still believe that tomorrow will be better than today, not just for themselves but for others too. Some run empowering community projects from their own pockets without expecting any pay in return.

Some are in charge of literacy programmes that introduce children and youth to the wonders of the written word early in life. One youngster, in particular, runs a mobile cinema in Khayelitsha that screens films at rented community centres – for free.

These are just a few heart-warming stories we have received. You, our dear Sunday World reader, will get a chance to read all of these remarkable stories of everyday heroes in our special supplement on June 20 2021.

In the meantime, please nominate your unsung hero and you could win R10 000. The nomination process ends on May 14. That’s five days from today.

Go ahead and nominate them today. Don’t miss out on a chance to sing someone else’s praises. Tell us in about 200 words who they are and why they deserve to be nominated.

All unsung heroes must be between 18 and 35 years and must be South African.

Send your nomination to *protected email* or by clicking here.

