Countrywide rolling blackouts planned from Tuesday afternoon

Load-shedding returns on Tuesday from 4pm until 10pm, power utility Eskom said in a statement, putting the blame on shortage of generation capacity.

The state-owned enterprise said stage two of power cuts will then continue daily from 5am until 10pm until Saturday evening.

Eskom further attributed the shortage of generation capacity breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.

In July, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research said Eskom had cut 2.276GWh of electricity in the first six months of 2022. That was more than 90% of the 2.521GWh it shed for the entire 2021.

