COVID-19 claims 40 lives and infects 1731 people

By Aubrey Mothombeni
The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 40 people and infected 1731 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, announced Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The details, according to a statement issued by the department of health, was identified from 22 455 new tests which were conducted on Saturday since the last report.

“As of today, the number of COVID-19 cases is 735 906 with 1731 new cases identified. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 963 174 with 22 455 new tests conducted since the last report,” reads the statement.

The number of recoveries, the report shows that 678 738 people have recovered from the virus taking the recovery rate to 92%, an improvement of 2 percentage point from last week’s figures.


Of the 40 people who lost theirs lives, the report shows that 21 were from the Eastern Cape, and 7 of those who died came from the Free State.

In Kwazulu Natal province, 6 people lost heir lives to COVID-19, while the Western Cape recorded 4 deaths, followed by Gauteng with two deaths.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

