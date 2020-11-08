E-edition
COVID-19 claims 20 lives and infects 1372 people

By Aubrey Mothombeni
COVID-19

The Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has reported that 1372 new COVID-19 infections have been detected on Sunday, taking the national coronavirus cases to 737 278.

The statement shows that atleast 20 people died due to COVID-19 on Sunday, and of those deceased, 19 came from the Eastern Cape.

Only one deceased person came from Gauteng, a province which was at some point during the lockdown considered the epicenter of the virus.


The details were obtained from 17 266 tests conducted across the country, and now the number of tests conducted to date stands at 4 980 440.

According to Mkhize, the recovery rate was still stagnant at 92% showing that since the start of the virus only 679 688 people have recovered from COVID-19.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said the Minister.

