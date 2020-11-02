E-edition
COVID-19: 54 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours

By Xolile Mtshazo

South Africa recorded a total of 727 595 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 19 465 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, with 772 new cases identified since the last report.

This is according to the daily COVID-19 report released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday night.

Mkhize also announced a further 54 COVID-19-related deaths, of which four occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, one in KwaZulu-Natal and three in the Western Cape.


“This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 465,” Mkhize said.

The Eastern Cape reported 24 deaths, 13 from the Free State, one from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Limpopo, one from Mpumalanga, nine from the Northern Cape and four from the Western Cape.

The number of recoveries stands at 657 500, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

