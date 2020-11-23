E-edition
COVID-19 cases at fourteen percent are concerning – Zweli Mkhize

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Another 65 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Eastern Cape, which is currently the epicentre of the virus, had the most fatalities with 26 people dying, 19 in the Free State, two in Gauteng, three in Limpopo, eight in the North West and seven people in the Western Cape.

Deaths, since the virus hit our shores in March this year, now tally at 20 968.

Infections are still past the 2000 mark, with 2080 new COVID-19 cases reported today. The cumulative number is 769 759.


“We have registered a positivity rate of 14% which is concerning,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The recovery rate is still at 92.4% with 711 196 people having reported as recovered from the deadly coronavirus.

 

 

