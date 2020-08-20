Breaking News

COVID-19 cases near 600 000 mark as 195 more patients die

By Ngwako Malatji

The COVID-19 infections numbers are just 60 cases shy of the 600 000 mark .

This after 3 880 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections from 596 060 to 599 940.

The new infection numbers were recorded from 24 612 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far from 3455 671 to 3480 283.


Of the 599 940 infections, 497 168 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, shooting the recovery rate to 82 percent.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday August 20.

He also said 195  more patient have died from the disease, increasing the death toll from  12 423 to 12 618.

Of the 195 deaths, 26 were from the Eastern Cape, 83 from Gauteng, 36 from KwaZulu-Natal, 13 from Western Cape, 12 from Limpopo and 25 from the Free State.

 

Author


Similar stories

Business

Standard Bank’s profits plunge 44% on the back of bad debt

South Africa's biggest lender by assets, Standard Bank said today its profits for the six months ended June plunged 44% to R7.5 billion, as bad...
Read more
Breaking News

Motsepe’s ARC and Sanlam partner to create one of the largest B-BBEE asset managers

Financial services giant Sanlam today announced it had signed agreements with Patrice Motsepe controlled African Rainbow Capital Financial Services (ARC FS) to establish one of...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal