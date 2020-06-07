Breaking News

COVID-19 claims 44 more lives, infects over 2500 more people

By Ngwako Malatji

The COVID-19 death toll in South Africa has increased to 952 on Saturday, after 44 more patients lost their lives to the coronavirus induced disease. Of the 44 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, 25 came from the Western Cape, 6 from KwaZulu-Natal,  7 from Gauteng and 6 from the Eastern Cape.
This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday, June 6.
“Although the numbers of COVID-19 related deaths are rising, our mortality rate remains at  2%, well below the global average of 6%,” he said.
Mkhize also said the infection number has also increased by 2539, shooting the total national figure to 45 973.

