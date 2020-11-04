E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

COVID-19 claims 46 more patients, infects over 1 700 more people

By Ngwako Malatji
Zweli Mkhize

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 46 more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the killer disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 19 585.

Mkhize said of the 46 deaths, 24 were from the Eastern Cape, nine from Gauteng, three from the Free State, five from KwaZulu-Natal, one from the Northern Cape, and four from the Western Cape. Of the 46 fatalities recorded, nine were reported to have occurred  in the past 24 to 48 hours with one from the Free State, two in the Eastern Cape, two in Gauteng, one in the Northern Cape, and three in the Western Cape.

He also said as of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 730 548 after 1 712 more people contracted the coronavirus induced disease.


of the 730 548 infected people, 660 185 have recuperated from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

AKA lands a TV gig at SABC

By Kuli Robert Legendary rapper AKA has landed a Braai Show with the SABC where he intends to mingle with A list celebrities and politicians....
Read more
Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 74, infects over 1000 more people

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 74 more patients, bringing the total number of fatalities to  19 539. This was announced by Health Minister Dr...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal