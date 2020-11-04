COVID-19 claims 46 more patients, infects over 1 700 more people

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 46 more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the killer disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 19 585.

Mkhize said of the 46 deaths, 24 were from the Eastern Cape, nine from Gauteng, three from the Free State, five from KwaZulu-Natal, one from the Northern Cape, and four from the Western Cape. Of the 46 fatalities recorded, nine were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours with one from the Free State, two in the Eastern Cape, two in Gauteng, one in the Northern Cape, and three in the Western Cape.

He also said as of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 730 548 after 1 712 more people contracted the coronavirus induced disease.

of the 730 548 infected people, 660 185 have recuperated from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji