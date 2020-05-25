COVID-19 claims 52 more lives including two babies

South Africa has lost 52 more people to COVID-19, shooting the death toll to 481.

This is the highest number of recorded deaths since the outbreak of the disease in March this year. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday.

He also said 1032 more have tested positive to the deadly virus ,bringing the total number of infections from22 583 to 23615.

He said among those who died are two kids below the age of 9 years, four people between the ages of 20 and 29.

Also patients between the ages of 30 and 39 have lost their lives to this disease, which is caused by coronavirus.

Of those deaths, 258 were males and 222 were females and the gender of one victim is unknown. 100 recorded cases.

The provincial breakdown of cases, deaths and recoveries was on Monday provided as:

Western Cape — 15,396 cases, 330 deaths, 7,221 recoveries;

Gauteng — 2,993 cases, 30 deaths, 1,899 recoveries;

Eastern Cape — 2,748 cases, 61 deaths, 1,335 recoveries;

KwaZulu-Natal — 1,882 cases, 49 deaths, 1,168 recoveries;

Free State — 208 cases, 6 deaths, 121 recoveries;

Limpopo — 132 cases, 3 deaths, 55 recoveries;

North West — 109 cases, 1 death, 29 recoveries;

Mpumalanga — 102 cases, 0 deaths, 61 recoveries; and

Northern Cape — 45 cases, 1 death, 28 recoveries.

Author



Ngwako Malatji