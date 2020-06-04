COVID-19 claims 56 more lives, over 3000 new infection cases reported

Fifty six more COVID-19 patients have died of the pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths in South Africa from 792 to 848.

Of the 56 deaths, 54 were recorded in the Western Cape, which is the epicentre of the highly infectious disease, one in the Free State and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday, June 4.

“Regrettably, we report 56 more Covid-19 related deaths,” he said.

Mkhize also said the number of Covid-19 cases had increased to 40,792 on Thursday – an increase of 3,267 cases in 24 hours.

“The recoveries to date are 21,311. This translates to a recovery rate of 52.24%,” added Mkhize.

Ngwako Malatji