COVID-19 claims 93 more lives, infects over 11000 more people

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 93 more South Africans, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4172.

Of the 93 deaths, six were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 11 in Mpumalanga, 16 in the Free State, 37 in the Western Cape and 23 in the Eastern Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday July 13.

Mkhize also said the number of infection cases has icreased to 287 796 after 11 555 people contracted the disease in the past 24 hours.

He also said 138 241 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, which translates to 48 percent recovery rate.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the disease with 103 713 infections, followed by the Western Cape with 79 344, Eastern Cape with 52 058 and KwaZulu-Natal with 27 387

Ngwako Malatji