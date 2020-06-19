COVID-19 claims 94 more lives, infections increased to 87 715

COVID-19 has claimed 94 more lives in South Africa, bringing the total national death toll from 1737 to 1 831.

Of the 94 deaths, 27 were recorded in Gauteng, 7 from KwaZulu-Natal and 60 from the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday, June 19.

Mkhize said the new recorded fatalities shot the mortality rate to 2.1 percent.

He also said the infection number has increased by 3 825, hiking the total national infection figure from 83 890 to 87 715 .

Mkhize said the number of patients who recovered from the zoonotic disease has increased to 47 8 25, which is a recovery of 54,5 percent.

Ngwako Malatji