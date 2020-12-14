COVID-19 fear keeps Tito out of the kitchen

Johannesburg – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni did not show up at his first professional cooking gig in Polokwane last weekend despite having promoted his appearance at the launch of a topnotch restaurant.

Mboweni took to Twitter last Wednesday and invited all his naysayers to come and witness him in action in the kitchen, saying that he wanted to show the doubting Thomases that the kitchen was his thing.

Mboweni was to be a co-chef alongside resident Chef Kabza.

The pair was billed to prepare food for invited guests at Uhuru Cafe and Wine Emporium.

One of the organisers downplayed Mboweni’s absence, indicating that the minister would make time at a later stage and cook for patrons at the restaurant.

Among the notable guests were President Cyril Ramaphosa’s adviser and former campaign manager Bejani Chauke, MSG Afrika CEO and media mogul Given Mkhari, EFF leader Julius Malema.

Other celebrities who turned up for the gig included Brinnette Seopela of Real Housewives of Johannesburg, DJ Black Coffee, Euphonick and Shauwn Mkhize of the KwaMamkhize TV reality show.

Mboweni confirmed that he did not show up at the launch of the restaurant, but said it was not his decision but that of his doctors.

“My doctors advised against it because they thought there will be too many people coming from Gauteng and other places.”

