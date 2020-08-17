COVID-19 infections and deaths numbers continue to decrease

The COVID-19 infections and deaths numbers continued to drop steadily, giving credence to claims by scientists that four hardest hit provinces- Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal , Gauteng and Eastern Cape, have reached the peak.

In a statement released on Monday August 17 , Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 2 541 people have positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, increasing the total national number from 587 345 to 589 886.

Yesterday ,Sunday , 3692 people had tested positive for the virulent disease.

The Monday infection number was recorded from 15 032 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far from 3400 638 to 3 415 670.

Of the 589 886 infections, 477 671 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, shooting the recovery rate to 80 percent.

Mkhize also said 143 patients have succumbed to the disease, hiking the death toll from 11 839 to 11 982.

Of the new fatalities, said Mkhize, 50 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, five in the Free State, 14 in Gauteng, 14 in KwaZulu-Natal, 25 in Mpumalanga and 32 in the Western Cape.

Author



Ngwako Malatji