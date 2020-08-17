Breaking News

COVID-19 infections and deaths numbers continue to decrease

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

The  COVID-19 infections and deaths numbers continued  to drop steadily, giving credence to claims by scientists  that  four hardest hit  provinces-  Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal , Gauteng  and Eastern Cape, have reached the peak.

In a statement released  on Monday August 17 , Health Minister  Dr Zweli Mkhize said  2 541 people  have positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, increasing the total national number  from  587 345 to 589 886.

Yesterday ,Sunday , 3692  people had  tested positive for the virulent disease.

The Monday infection number  was recorded from 15 032  tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far from  3400 638 to 3 415 670.

Of the 589 886  infections, 477 671 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, shooting the recovery rate to 80 percent.

 Mkhize  also said  143 patients  have succumbed to the disease, hiking the death toll from 11 839 to 11 982.

Of the new fatalities,  said Mkhize, 50 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, five in the Free State, 14 in Gauteng, 14 in KwaZulu-Natal, 25 in Mpumalanga and 32 in the Western Cape.

