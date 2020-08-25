COVID-19 infections continue to drop as 149 more patients die

The COVID-19 infection figures have dropped by 110 compared to yesterday after 1567 people contracted the disease in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, 1677 tested positive for the virulent disease, which is caused by coronavirus.

The new infections increased the total national figures of positive cases to 613 017.

The 1567 cases were recorded from 12 237 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March to 3 578 836.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday August 25.

Mkhize also said that of the 613 017 figures, 520 381 patients have recovered from the dreaded disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 84 percent.

He also said 149 patients have lost their lives to the disease, hiking the death toll to 13 308.

Of the new reported deaths, 35 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 54 from Gauteng, 16 from Mpumalanga, 10 from the Northern Cape, 16 from the Eastern Cape, and 18 from the Western Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.